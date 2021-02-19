Oklahoma State Department of Health will conduct a special clinic 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Comanche County Coliseum.
Because of widespread cancelations of vaccine clinics, OSDH is adding a weekend clinic that will focus on vaccinating the 65-and-over group, particularly those in need of their boost doses.
Weather permitting, these focused clinics are slated to begin this weekend, with appointments opening through the state portal, said Brandie Combs, Regional Director for the Oklahoma Department of Health District 5.
The health department has opened the state vaccination portal to Comanche County residents for a Saturday clinic, Combs said. About 1,500 appointments are available, but once again, it’s all dependent on the weather and parking lot conditions. Residents will need to schedule an appointment for first or second doses through the portal. For those coming in for their second doses, Combs reminds them to bring their vaccination card. Combs said all second-dose clinics will have Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available.
Beginning Monday, the vaccination clinic ordinarily held at the Comanche County Coliseum will be moved to Central Mall inside the old Dillard’s store, Combs said. She warned that due to a last minute change the appointment will show suite 74 in the mall but that location has been changed to the former Dillard’s store. People can enter from the mall main entrance or from the South entrance.