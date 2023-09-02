17th Annual Medicine Park Blues Ball.
The family friendly event at the Main Stage at Hitchin’ Post Park is free to attend. Bring your chairs and bring your pocketbooks to enjoy some of the vendor wares and local business offerings.
LINEUP:
•Sunday: Amanda Howle & The Big Bad Wolves, 3 p.m.; Chebon Tiger Band, 5 p.m.; Chant Duplaintier, 7 p.m.; Sweet & Dirty All-Star Blues Review, 9 p.m.
For a comprehensive review of the weekend’s events, pick up Friday’s edition of the Constitution and read Soundemonium by Scott Rains.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
