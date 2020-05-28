OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Board of Education approved a Saturday school option, with a vote of 5-2, during a special meeting Thursday morning.
The decision will allow individual school districts to approve the additional day without first seeking consent through the state Board of Education. This option allows classes to be taught and count toward attendance to meet the school year requirements for the 2020-21 school year.
Current law does not allow schools to use weekend classes to count toward the 180 day or 1,080 hour requirement. This approval now makes that an option for districts.
While discussing the measure via Zoom, board member Estela Hernandez raised concerns that there is no end date for the measure.
“My first concern is that it doesn’t have an end time,” Hernandez said. “We’re just leaving it open for that Saturday that now goes into statute.”
Hernandez also was worried that schools would use this an “Option A” rather than “thinking outside the box” to find solutions for attendance, while taking time away from –students and families.
“Students have gone through quite a bit of stress — emotionally and mentally,” said Hernandez. “For us to open up and take away that weekend time away that weekend time with (students’) families, whether they be in churches or other activities, I feel that Saturday would not be a wise thing.”
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister told board members that schools will only have the option to conduct Saturday classes, should local school boards approve.
“This doesn’t have anything to do with lengthening the week,” said Hofmeister. “But simply giving another day as an option. Just thinking ahead, not something I’ve heard a single district say they want to go six days, at all. This would be if they were rotating a cohort of A, B, and C students.”
Hofmeister said this will provide flexibility to schools when they are creating their upcoming calendars and contingency plans.
“We’re dealing with families that may not want to go at a time when there is a lot of population, so giving them the opportunity, if the school wants that, if there is a sensitive group, it provides them the opportunity and that’s all we’re looking at,” Hofmeister said.
Oklahoma schools canceled in-person classes and moved to virtual classrooms and distance learning in mid-March before returning from spring break.