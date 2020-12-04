Christmas isn’t canceled and Santa is still coming this year.
Everyone’s favorite red-suited jolly man will come to Central Mall beginning at 11 a.m. today, but things will be quite a bit different than before.
“We are very excited about having Santa coming this year,” said Central Mall Office Manager Brandi Butler. “This is going to give, at least in a small way, a sense of normalcy for the kids.”
Old Saint Nick himself will be taking a break from elf supervision to make daily appearances at the Central Mall with a few COVID-19 restrictions to protect himself, the children and of course his elves at the North Pole.
“Not to put too much of a Krampus on the holidays, we have taken enhanced health and safety measures — for you, our guests, and elves,” said Santa. “You must follow all posted instructions while visiting our Holiday Experience.”
Santa said because of social distancing his famous lap will not be available for sitting; however, there will be a chair located nearby for photo opportunities. Santa said he will follow local guidelines and require face coverings for all guests ages 2 and older.
Advanced reservations are strongly encouraged to promote social distancing and contact-less payments, said Santa.
For a complete list of times and reservations, visit https://www.whereissanta.com/oklahoma/centralmalllawton