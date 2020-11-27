MEDICINE PARK — With the sounds of a “Ho, Ho, Ho,” a Christmas tradition in what is in many ways a non-traditional year has returned to the banks of Medicine Creek.
Every Saturday and Sunday around 1:30 p.m., kids of all kinds, including the four-legged and furry kind, are invited to spend some time at Santa Charley’s inflatable igloo outside Santa’s Snack Shack in Medicine Park. It’s a place of joy, not just for those who visit but also for the slender Santa of Medicine Park.
With 9-month-old toy poodle Bentley on his lap, Santa Charley (Wright) and Ellie, his Mrs. Claus beamed smiles that illuminated joy. In between bellowing laughter, the Kringle of Cobblestone Row said he’ll be here each weekend through Christmas.
Set-up outside his snack shop, Santa Charley’s inflatable igloo offers a roomy place to get out of the wind and share some quality time with the kids. This inflatable model that replaced an igloo structure used for years before has been in action for three years now.
On Saturday, he was expecting a load of stuffed animals’ arrival at any moment to offer a fun feeling of festivity inside to surround his chair. As long as the wind and weather don’t get too out of hand, it’ll be open and ready to roar from the rumble of children and his gregarious laughter.
Santa Charley said that with all the area parades and events he would usually make appearances at cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, he’s not going to slack. He wanted everyone to know that he’ll be taking his spot in the Dec. 19th Christmas parade in Medicine Park.
“We’re not cancelling it,” he said.
No Santa in his “Wright” mind would do that.