ANADARKO — An Anadarko man is scheduled for a review of his sanity before facing a charge of shooting his cousin during a May 2021 gunfight.
Dwayne Keith White, 59, was charged in Caddo County District Court on May 24, 2021, with one count of shooting with intent to kill, records indicate. If declared competent and found guilty at trial, he could be sentenced to up to life in prison.
A competency evaluation at the Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita resulted in White being declared incompetent and requiring treatment, records indicate. He was returned to the Caddo County Detention Center on Feb. 11, where he is held on $250,000 bond.
A competency review hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 2, records indicate.
White is accused of pulling a pistol and shooting at his cousin on May 18, 2021, after he was found tearing up the cousin’s property at 36154 Caddo County Road 2630. According to the probable cause affidavit, the cousin tried to leave and White blocked him in with his truck.
The cousin told investigators he believed his life was in danger due to the bullets striking near his head inside the truck. He said he got his AR-15 rifle from the front seat and returned fire at White’s truck to get him to stop, but the gunfire continued, the affidavit states.
With White continuing to fire his weapon, the cousin shot him in the chest, according to the affidavit. White stopped shooting and left in his truck.