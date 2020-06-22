A “can-do” spirit earned one of Oklahoma’s Centennial Farms in eastern Comanche the Cooperator of the Year award for good stewardship of the land.
In presenting Dennis and Julie Sanders their sign this past week, Comanche County Conservation District Manager David Kuntz recalled Dennis coming into his office one day many years ago to ask for advice about “no-till” farming.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture does offer assistance for converting to “no-till,” but it takes time to clear all the hurdles. Kuntz said that when he didn’t see Sanders again, he wondered if the enterprising wheat producer had decided to go ahead and do it all on his own, without help from the government.
Sure enough, he had. And so had his best friend, Billy Geiger.
Sanders said that when fuel costs got up over $4 a gallon, he had to make a change. “No-till” seemed the best way to go because it would save both time and fuel, and he needed to do it right away.
“Instead of working the ground five, six or seven times, we narrowed it down to about two times. And sometimes we just went in there and did what we call a burn-down (using Roundup) and just planted right into the stubble, whatever was out there. And that was basically because of the economics of the fuel. We had to make a change or we weren’t going to stay in business,” Dennis Sanders explained.
He and his son Heath began rotating winter wheat with canola and cotton. They haven’t been growing canola the past few years because the market for it dried up, but Heath said that when they were, it did wonders for the next wheat crop.
“The canola and the wheat rotation was working really well, but commodity prices have changed since we did that,” agrees his father. “We’re looking at going back into it because of the rotation and the yield increase on the wheat is very noticeable.”
They also grow premium alfalfa hay and at one time were selling it to the local dairies, but these have all gone out of business. Now their alfalfa goes to cow-calf operations. They have a small one of their own, made up of Brangus and Angus cattle at this time.
Their wheat showed promise at the beginning of the season, when they were projecting a yield of 50-60 bushels an acre. But apparently it was not meant to be.
“We had hailstorms and a freeze that kind of messed things up,” Dennis Sanders said ruefully. It was not a hard freeze, but a frost that came at the worst possible time, when the plants were just filling out.
“We had excellent potential, but that April 15 frost and freeze really hurt our yields,” said Heath Sanders, formerly an area agronomist for Oklahoma State University’s Cooperative Extension Service and now a sales agronomist with CHS, an Okarche-based agribusiness company that acquired Tillman Producers Co-op in Frederick. It specializes in chemicals, fertilizers, grain storage and it even runs the local cotton gin.
The Sanders family finished harvesting their wheat Wednesday and their last truckload was headed to the grain elevator Thursday. The yields were down, but the quality of the wheat was surprisingly good.
“The test weights were really good, and all of our protein was pretty good,” Dennis Sanders said.
He planted Bentley and an old standby, Pioneer 2158. They’re still trying to decide which one did better.
“No-till” works better in some years than others, depending on whether the rain falls in the right amounts at the right times. And Dennis Sanders admits his methods are not completely “no-till” but more of a minimum till.
“We might run over the ground a couple of times and plant,” he said.
“We try to leave as much residue as we can out there,” Heath Sanders said. “We’ve done no-till, and it’s trying to get everything to match up and work right sometimes. But you have a wet year, and you’re trying to get a crop out, and then you have ruts out in your field. Do you go across those ruts all the time in a no-till situation or do you start over and smooth up and get the ground ready to go again for something else? And so we’ve had to try to shape it for Dad’s operation.”
In his early years as a farmer, Dennis Sanders worked with Comanche County Conservation District and the Natural Resources Conservation Service to build terraces that would divert water off the fields at the Sanders Farm.
“We definitely make a big effort to keep those up and maintain those. That’s a huge deal, to be able to channel that and keep that water from going across the field,” Heath Sanders said.
His father sums it all up by saying, “We do the best we can with the economics we’ve got to work with.”
The Sanders Farm dates back to the Aug. 6, 1901, land lottery, when Dennis’s great-grandfather drew a 160-acre quartersection. They grew “kind of what we grow – cotton and some wheat and some oats,” Dennis Sanders said.