Spencer Brown is seeing the fruition of a goal he has been working toward since he was a high school junior: establishing a shelter for homeless teens.

Brown and his non-profit organization Sanctuary 212 — or S212 — is donating $20,781 to MIGHT Technology and Learning Center today, aiding MIGHT's plans to give homeless Lawton teens a place to call their own. MIGHT's immediate goal is converting the gymnasium at their complex to housing, initially to serve 12 teenage boys (space for 12 girls is in the immediate future, when funding is available).

