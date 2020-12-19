A 46-year-old man awaiting trial in January 2021 for a 2016 charge of enabling child sexual abuse is seeking to throw out evidence and testimony of alleged “prior bad acts.”
David Smith of Norman, representing Kevin Crisel, filed a motion to strike evidence and testimony from a family and for sanctions for the spoilage of evidence in Comanche County District Court on Friday.
Crisel is slated to face the January 2021 Comanche County jury trial docket for a felony charge of child endangerment. The charge stems from a case involving Crisel’s brother.
Anthony Douglass Crisel Jr., 25, was convicted in March 2018 of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. He received six years to serve with Department of Corrections, followed by one year post-conviction supervision by Department of Corrections and he is to register as a sex offender.
According to the court affidavit, the 10-year-old victim is alleged to have told Crisel of the more than nine months of abuse suffered from his brother. He told the child not to tell anyone because his brother would get in trouble, according to the court affidavit.
In Friday’s filing, Smith is seeking to strike testimony from “the Kelleys” — sisters, Jessica, Ashley and Jennifer, and their father Mike. Their testimony provided in a February jury trial for a felony charge of lewd or indecent acts with a child under 12 ended with a not guilty verdict.
However, the Kelleys offered emotional testimony of abuse. They described their allegations of sexual manipulation and abuse while they lived with his family in the late 1990s and early 2000s. However, physical evidence was lacking to back up their allegations.
The girl at the core of that trial was the victim from the case involving Crisel’s brother.
Smith cited his prior objection to the Kelley's testimony in the prior trial. He said that an evidentiary hearing regarding their input was not held, according to the motion. He cited what he described as inconsistencies in their testimony as evidence they are not reliable witnesses.
In the motion for sanctions, Smith argues that evidence affecting the claims of the Kelleys has “been lost or destroyed” by the Lawton Police Department and the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office.”
As a sanction, Smith is seeking the complete exclusion of their testimony or, at least, an instruction to the jury that they may infer that the destroyed evidence is unfavorable to the prosecution. He said materials of evidence pertaining to the testimony has not been presented to the defense.
Smith also noted in his motion that the DA’s office declined to file charges regarding their accusations during the time frame of the statute of limitations.
Dismissal is not requested in the case.
District Judge Scott D. Meaders is presiding over this case.