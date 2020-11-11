The Salvation Army of Lawton will hold a grand re-opening of its remodeled Family Store, 1404 SW E, at 10 a.m. today.
The Salvation Army serves Comanche and Stephens counties.
The Salvation Army offers a multitude of services to help those in need including but not limited to: Food, shelter and clothing, emotional and spiritual care, utility assistance, Christmas assistance, and counseling and life skills. In 2020, The Lawton Salvation Army provided 1,267 food boxes, provided 35,432 meals, 3,826 nights of shelter, 5,051 articles of free clothing and furniture, and 2,752 toys for children and gifts for nursing home residents, as well as emergency financial assistance to those in need.
The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday Friday.