The Lawton Salvation Army needs help filling its food pantry.
Due to ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salvation Army has been serving people in the Lawton community more than usual. By their own estimates, the pantry has provided 25 percent more food than it had last year, though Salvation Army Captain Jake Law says that’s a rough estimate.
“That 25 percent figure is probably higher,” Law said. “We’ve had to turn some people away because of lack of supplies. The 25 percent is just the ones we’ve been able to serve.”
The reasons why the amount of food has increased are numerous, Law said, and it’s difficult to put down to a singular cause. Many people have lost their jobs due to the ongoing pandemic, and many others are struggling to pay rent with the end of the eviction moratorium in August. Many people need rental assistance well beyond that offered by the Salvation Army, Law said.
“We’ve been sending a lot more people to other organizations that receive CARES Act money because the money they owe is way beyond what we can help with,” Law said.
The Salvation Army is requesting donations to restock its shelves for the upcoming holiday season. Non-perishable food may be brought to the Lawton location at 1306 Southwest E in Lawton.
Because the Salvation Army buys food in bulk, financial donations are preferred. Anyone interested can donate over the phone by calling 1-800-725-2769. Checks can be mailed to the office directly to the office.
In addition to donations, anyone interested in volunteering for the Salvation Army can register to ring bells outside businesses for the holiday season at www.registertoring.com.