On a cold December morning, volunteers from The Salvation Army brought warmth and cheer to Lawton residents by delivering bundles of toys, clothes and other gifts during the annual Angel Tree distribution.
The Angel Tree is a Salvation Army program that was established in 1979 to deliver Christmas gifts to local children.
This year's Angel Tree saw 229 families receive gifts for 594 children. Each child received anywhere between 2-3 toys alongside 2-3 outfits.
Maj. Joanna Robinson with The Salvation Army said that those numbers were down by about 50 families from 2019, a revelation that surprised her given the current pandemic.
"I thought maybe that was good and they were doing better this year or had moved in with family," Robinson said.
While there were fewer families in need of help this year, there were still plenty of volunteers lined up to pitch in with deliveries, including several local high schoolers.
Asharia Buckinghan, a recent graduate from Lawton High School, was on hand to volunteer for her second year in a row.
"Last year was my first year doing this," Buckinghan said. "I like how happy they was when they saw the presents and how many they got. Especially the bikes, they loved the bikes. You get to meet new people and see their happy faces when they get new things they ain’t ever had, especially the young people, they love it."
Also among the returning volunteers this year was Sally Greenlee, whose first work with The Salvation Army came four years ago shortly after her retirement.
"Since I retired this has been the biggest blessing of my life," Greenlee said. "I never realized the wonderful things The Salvation Army did until I became a volunteer."
Greenlee equated The Salvation Army to "the hands and feet of Jesus."
"Everything they do points to him," Greenlee said.
Buckinghan and Greenlee were two volunteers among dozens who showed up to serve as temporary angels. The hall of the Lawton Boys and Girls Club was bustling with activity as these angels, their eyes giving away the smile beneath their masks, took bundles filled with gifts to waiting cars.
"It means everything to have all of these volunteers here," Robinson said. "The Salvation Army couldn’t do this without our volunteers, they are much needed."
The truth of Robinson's statement was made evident in the efforts of the volunteers as they worked diligently throughout the morning to deliver bundles to all 229 families.
There was a lot to keep track of during the rush, a duty that fell to Vickie Harris.
Harris kept "the book," a massive binder full of names and lists. She made sure all of the families got their bundles of gifts. With each delivery she marked off another name on her list. It was a quiet job, but an important one.
And even after seven years of volunteering, Harris said she will keep coming back.
"It's very rewarding," Harris said. "As long as there is a need I will keep coming back."