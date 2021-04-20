Being named director of the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club is just another steppingstone in a long career dedicated to children for Walter Mays.
Mays became director April 15. He plans to help out in the community while bringing the community to the club through several initiatives and programs. He said these programs will help with the beautification of Lawton while helping his members with community service aspect of their college resumes.
“We want them to take pride in the community through education and community service because education is one of our top priorities,” Mays said. “We also want to focus on all those outside organizations that may have any information, education or even just talking, that they can offer the youth. We’re very open to give these young, impressionable minds as much information as we can give to them so they can be positive citizens in your community.”
Mays was born and raised in Mississippi. He first came to Lawton in 1990 during his military service. After his service ended, he moved to Texas and worked in operations for Microsoft. He returned to Lawton in 2000 and subsequently met his wife here and together they raised five children. Mays is a graduate of Cameron University and has three years of nonprofit experience in Lawton.
From 2007 to 2018 Mays was the Cares Program manager for the Marie Detty Youth and Family Center where he worked with Lawton Public School youth who had been expelled from school. He also worked for Bishop Public Schools as a bus driver, custodian, coach and “pretty much everything else.” He said he will use this experience to better the Boys and Girls Club.
“We are looking forward to working with Mr. Mays and seeing what talents and gifts he brings to the role and how we can work together to continue the great work at the Boys & Girls Club,”said Maj. David Robinson of the Salvation Army.
If you are interested in more information about the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Lawton, please call (580) 357-7541 or check out their Facebook page listed under “TSA Boys & Girls Club of Lawton, OK”.