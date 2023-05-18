Salvation Army food donation

Maj. Raymond N. Pruitt, Lawton Corps Officer for The Salvation Army, looks over some of the food donated by the recent letter carriers food drive in Lawton.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

The Salvation Army of Lawton received the 6,000 pounds of food collected by Lawton area letter carriers.

“The Salvation Army will provide over 15,000 meals to local families and individuals this year. The food collected will dramatically impact our efforts,” said Maj. Raymond N. Pruitt, Lawton Corps Officer.