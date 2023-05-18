The Salvation Army of Lawton received the 6,000 pounds of food collected by Lawton area letter carriers.
“The Salvation Army will provide over 15,000 meals to local families and individuals this year. The food collected will dramatically impact our efforts,” said Maj. Raymond N. Pruitt, Lawton Corps Officer.
Pruitt said the donation will provide food for about one month. He said between 8-10 people come to The Salvation Army each day seeking food baskets. In addition to food baskets, The Salvation Army, 1305 SW E, provides a meal every day, which is open to community members.
The Salvation Army of Lawton serves Comanche, Cotton, Jefferson, Stephens and Tillman counties.
“We accept nonperishable food every day. Please call our office at 580-355-1802 with any questions,” Pruitt said.
To help The Salvation Army provide food and other services, visit www.SalvationArmyLawton.org. Gifts by check may be mailed to 1306 SW E Ave., Lawton OK