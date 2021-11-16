For many of the children who get their tags adopted off The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree, what they get is more than a present for the holidays, according to Salvation Army Capt. Liz Law.
“For the ones that get adopted, it means everything,” Law said. “It’s their Christmas.”
The Angel Tree will come back to Lawton beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Walmart at 1002 N. Sheridan and will remain up until Dec. 4.
The Angel Tree program allows people from the Lawton area to “adopt” children, for whom they can provide toys and clothes. Anyone interested in donating can register at the booth near the tree, which will be staffed by members of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary.
Participants must provide their name and number, so the organization can contact them if they need assistance in making their donation.
Those interested in donating can also choose an age group and gender of child they’d like to provide for.
There are 605 children in the area registered to receive donations through the Tree. Any child under the age of 12 can register to have a tag placed on the tree.
This is Law’s first time overseeing the program in Lawton, but she says that she’s heard stories of the generosity of Lawton citizens from others in the organization.
“In previous years, the community stepped up and adopted the majority of the tags,” Law said.
The program is especially important to children and families this year. With the end of the national rent moratorium in September, more than 7.1 million Americans are struggling to pay rent. For the Lawton Salvation Army, food services provided for the community have gone up more than 25 percent, and the organization has struggled to keep food in stock.
The Angel Tree will open with a kick-off event at 10 a.m. Saturday. There will be a special performance from the MacArthur High School Diversity Club and Orchestra.