A woman was arrested Tuesday evening after she was caught salting another’s flower garden as well as bashing in a window to a car.
Police were called to 1811 NW Irwin around 5:30 p.m. on the report of a disturbance. The woman who called police said the other woman was in the street screaming and cursing before pouring salt into her flower garden, the report states. She then picked up a frog statue and damaged the driver’s side window of her car.
The woman told an officer she did use the salt in attempt to destroy the flowers and admitted to taking the frog statue from the property and to pounding it into the car window, according to the report. She was arrested for disturbing the peace, property damage and tampering with a motor vehicle.