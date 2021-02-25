Early voting begins today for a Comanche County sales tax renewal that will see a big slash in funds for the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority.
Commissioners voted in September to renew the .375 percent sales tax which in part funds the Comanche County Jail and send the legislation to the voters. The tax is not an increase or decrease, but stays the same.
“If we didn’t have that money for the jail, we couldn’t support it,” said Comanche County District 3 Commissioner Alvin Cargill. “We’d have to change the whole way we support the jail. We feel this is the most feasible way to do it. If we weren’t able to fund it through these taxes then what would happen is we’d have to assess ad valorem value to the properties within Comanche County.”
The tax is used to fund jail operations, with portions going to the Sheriff’s Department and the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority, Cargill said. However, a small part of the tax, which Cargill estimates brings in about $400,000 in county revenue, is for support of rural fire departments.
Each rural department in the county receives about $12,000 annually, Cargill said. That money is used to purchase and maintain equipment.
“Without this tax, a lot of rural fire departments would have to shut down,” Cargill said. “Without a means to fund them, and this tax is a large part of that, they would have to shut the doors. That’s why it’s important we get this out to voters now and get this passed when the time comes.”
While not an increase in tax, it is a redistribution with many departments seeing an increase in funds cut from the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority.
The greatest portion of the tax, at 80 percent, is used to fund the Comanche County Jail. The remaining 20 percent is divided up among other entities including rural fire departments — 5.2 percent, up from 3.2 percent; county fairgrounds — 5.4 percent, up from 3.4 percent; Comanche County Industrial Development Authority — 3 percent, down from 9.6 percent; Sheriff’s Department — 3 percent up from 1.8 percent; Comanche County Investment Protection fund receives the remaining 3.4 percent, an increase from 2 percent.
The tax has been in effect since the late 1990s said Cargill. It was last renewed in 2015 and renews every seven years, however this renewal would be effective immediately and carry an expiration date of Dec. 31, 2031. The current tax was set to expire Dec. 31, and will remain in effect if this resolution is not approved by the voters.
Early voting will run today and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Comanche County Courthouse. Regular, in-person voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, at county precincts.