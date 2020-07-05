Adjustments have allowed Lawton’s mass transit system to continue operating in the age of COVID-19.
LATS operates six fixed routes in Lawton, meaning bus routes that pass the same fixed points once every hour, before returning to the downtown transfer center north of Central Mall. But the system has set new regulations in place designed to keep bus drivers and their passengers safe while providing much needed transportation to sites across the city and onto Fort Sill.
The COVID-19 pandemic has presented challenges and influenced passenger levels, said District Manager Ryan Landers.
“It’s definitely affected it (ridership) overall,” Landers said, estimating LATS has lost about 50 percent of its riders on its fixed routes.
The loss is even larger on the paratransit system, created to provide curb-to-curb service for qualified passengers (typically those who are elderly or who have medical conditions that make traveling on fixed route buses difficult) to specific destinations.
“It was a huge drop off in ridership for that,” Landers said, estimating a loss of almost 80 percent of riders in the early days of COVID-19.
There also was a loss for a specialty Fort Sill route that LATS created to replace a route that used to bring riders to and from the post. The system is similar to the paratransit service, where riders call and make arrangements for drop off at specific sites on post. Many of the riders for the shuttle service were employees who worked on Fort Sill and without a need to go to work, ridership on the post shuttle declined.
“People were not really going places, staying at home, which was good in the beginning,” Landers said, explaining LATS coped with that loss by reducing its fixed routes to one bus per hour (there were hourly clockwise and counterclockwise buses on all but the Yellow Routes; now, only the counterclockwise buses run).
That adjustment continues today, but LATS made other changes to ensure its bus operators are safe while working and passengers are safe when riding.
Adhering to social distancing guidelines, LATS limits its buses to a maximum of 10-12 people at a time. When ridership on a bus approaches eight to nine people (which may happen during peak hours between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.), LATS will send out a second bus to accommodate the overflow.
“That’s how we dealt with it,” Landers said, adding it may be a long-term strategy. “We’re fine with doing it. I think social distancing probably will continue for a good long time.”
Limiting passenger loads will help protect drivers, he said.
“We’re taking a risk each time we’re out there,” he said.
In addition, bus operators wear masks and gloves, and are separated from passengers by a shower curtain being used as a “sneeze guard.” Buses are sprayed with disinfectant hourly and are deep cleaned every night.
“We’re taking precautions with things,” Landers said. “It has been a difficult couple of months.”
The first weeks were difficult, but ridership improved a little in mid-April when LATS began offering free rides. The fee structure resumed in June when city businesses began reopening, but ridership has been slow to increase.
“There still is hesitancy in riding transit, because it is a confined area,” Landers said.
The system has made some long-term plans, including a Phase 2 that will allow LATS to add some peak service to routes.
“We were hoping to start that in mid-July, but had to put that on hold until we were able to hire more operators,” Landers said, explaining the system lost eight employees during the pandemic. “We were able to absorb some of those issues, but it has been a struggle to get to Phase 2. Eventually, we’ll get back to full service. But, it’s difficult as long as social distancing is in place.”
That also has prompted the system to look at other ideas for expanding operations while keeping its drivers and passengers safe. One idea has been adopted by sister systems in Texas and Kansas: requiring passengers to wear masks. LATS hasn’t made that decision but is looking at it as ridership begins to increase.
“In the very beginning it was easier to operate, to a certain degree. Everyone was staying home,” he said, adding that as more residents need transportation, LATS will need to adapt. “We’re trying to take as many precautions as we can, but it is difficult.”