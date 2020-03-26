Lawton Mayor Stan Booker issued his “Safer at Home” order Wednesday, closing all non-essential businesses within the Lawton city limits as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.
City Council members voted Tuesday to authorize Booker to amend an existing State of Civil Emergency Proclamation, as members argued that increasing the ban would help enforce what health care professionals say will contain and eliminate the spread of COVID-19. While the Comanche County Health Department said late morning Wednesday there are at least two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, Booker would have issued the edict even without that confirmation because he and council members said they wanted to keep ahead of the curve.
Gov. Kevin Stitt, in an executive order he also titled Safer in Place, has directed Oklahoma counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 to close all non-essential businesses and encourage residents to shelter in place to limit the social contract that health care experts said is the reason COVID-19 is spreading. That executive order doesn’t apply to counties without a confirmed case, but Lawton council members said they wouldn’t wait for that designation before acting.
“If you don’t have to be out, don’t be out,” Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said.
Booker said Safer at Home isn’t a lockdown; rather, it is an effort to limit social interaction. His amended proclamation sets 16 categories of businesses that are exempt from the closure order, ranging from public safety and medical facilities, to financial institutions, grocery/food stores to construction. Restaurants are exempt, as long as they provide only take-out or delivery options.
Residents still can go to city parks for exercise, although city officials have taken steps to put playground equipment off limits to eliminate surfaces that might harbor COVID-19.
“Protecting life is all that matters right now,” Booker said, in his statement. “That is our goal and our focus. We are trusting in our community to act responsibly during this time and limit community movement to the extent possible.”
All operating businesses still are required to post signage and provide direction to patrons on social distancing, under an amendment issued earlier in the week. Many businesses have marked their floors designating where patrons should stand, to observe the 6-foot distance now mandated. While outdoor venues still are legal to use, residents are asked to maintain the 6-foot social distance between each other.
The initial Civil Emergency Proclamation issued March 16 had a 30-day designation (or, through April 16), but council members have said that end date was subject to extension depending on circumstances. Wednesday’s amended proclamation specifies that non-essential businesses will remain closed to the public until the expiration of the emergency proclamation.
City of Lawton updates on actions it is taking to combat COVID-19 are available on the city website: lawtonok.gov.