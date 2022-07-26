For J. D. Taylor from Roosevelt, it is the first time in eight years that he is participating in the annual National Horsemen Association Playday Finals.
“I’m just happy to be here,” said Taylor, who has been riding horses since he was 5 years old. After a long break, he is trying to get back to riding again. And the event is a good opportunity to do just that.
He is not the only horse enthusiast in the Great Plains Coliseum on this day. A variety of horse riders from both Oklahoma and Texas were seen on Monday moving their horses into their stalls, which will serve as their home for the next several days. Others will bring their horses every day because they live in the area.
The Grand National Horsemen Association Playday Finals take place from today through Saturday in the Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan.
“It’s really a family-oriented event,” J. C. Harrison, president of GNHA, said. He emphasized the fact that riders from all ages are participating in the event. The youngest is just 5 years old, the oldest somewhere in the 80s. The competitions of the peewees (7 to 10 years old) are especially fun to watch due to its unpredictability.
The Playday Finals started in 1974, and during the early days, the location of the event changed annually. During the last several years, however, it has found a home in Lawton.
“It’s my 14th or 15th year here,” Janet Williams, Lawton, said. “We all know each other here. It’s a real family organization.”
The event starts with the grand entry at 8 a.m. today, which is then followed by the first round of competition with the poles. On Wednesday, spur and pylon are on the schedule, and Thursday’s games include potato and bowtie. On Friday, visitors get to enjoy flags and barrel racing, and on Saturday flagpole.
Competitors are broken down by age groups: peanuts (1-6), peewees (7-10), juniors (11-14), intermediate (15-20), men/women (21-47) and senior men/women (48+).
Although it is, in fact, a competition, for most it is more about the vibes and environment they get to enjoy. For Williams, it is “about forming a bond with the horse and the rider.”