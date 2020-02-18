The Cameron University Alumni Association has named senior Rylee McKee as its Outstanding Aggie of Tomorrow.
McKee, a political science major and pre-law minor from Lawton, will be honored during the annual CUAA awards banquet during Cameron’s annual Homecoming celebration, which takes place at 7 p.m. Feb. 22. Tickets are $25 and can be reserved at http://homecoming.cameronrsvp.com.
Nominations for Outstanding Aggie of Tomorrow were received from Cameron faculty and staff. Selection of candidates is based on three areas: academic achievement/honors, career-related experience and extracurricular activities.
A senior PLUS scholar, McKee has been active in numerous campus activities in addition to maintaining a 4.0 GPA. As a member of Cameron’s Midwest Model United Nations Team, she and two of her teammates were named Outstanding Delegation for their work on the Economic and Social Council Plenary in 2018. She has served as a senator and secretary for the Cameron Student Government Association and as vice president of the Honors Student Society. She is a member of the Student Alumni Association and Baptist Campus Ministries. She has been inducted into Phi Eta Sigma, the interdisciplinary honor society for first year students. McKee was selected to speak at Cameron’s annual Convocation during the Fall 2019 semester.
As a Brad Henry International Scholar, she completed a semester abroad at Swansea University in the United Kingdom. During her time at Cameron, she served as an intern for U.S. Senator James Lankford and was a graduate of the National Education for Women’s leadership program. After graduation, Rylee plans to attend law school.
McKee is a member of member of the choir at First Baptist East Church in Lawton. She also mentors a student at MacArthur High School.
The nomination cited her “tireless work ethic, her kind and cheerful demeanor, and her integrity.” The nominator also wrote, “She has sought out every additional challenge Cameron University offers, and embraced every opportunity to serve her fellow students and the community.”