State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters will be the guest speaker at the Lawton Education Town Hall set Tuesday at Trinity Christian Academy.
The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at the school, 902 SW A.
The agenda will include a general education update, a recap of the 2023 legislative session, and time for questions. Walters will speak on upcoming goals and the success of Oklahoma’s children, and other events. The session is sponsored by the Southwest Oklahoma Republicans Institute.
Information is available by calling (405) 996-0290.