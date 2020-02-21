RYAN — A 67 year old Ryan man died Thursday morning after being struck by a car while walking.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Carl F. Holland was pronounced dead at United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas, after being flown from the site of the incident inside Ryan city limits.
Kelly R. Griffith, 72, of Ryan, struck Holland with a Buick Park Avenue shortly after 6 a.m. on U.S. 81, about 130 feet south of Lincoln Street, Trooper Carlin Neece reported. Griffith, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.
Neece cited an “improper act by pedestrian” as the collision’s cause.