ANADARKO — A Caddo County man is free on $5,000 bond for allegation he rustled five cows and a calf from a neighbor and sold them at a livestock auction.

Joshua Milton Bybee, 31, of Apache, made his initial appearance May 4 in Caddo County District Court where he received five felony charges of larceny of domestic animal/implements of animal husbandry, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.