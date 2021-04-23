The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed its December 2020 denial of appeal for a 25-year-old man convicted of the 2014 killing of his teen brother and father.
Thorsten Gunter Rushing, 25, filed for post-conviction relief in April 2020 in the Comanche County District Court and it was denied by the Comanche County District Court on Dec. 22, 2020.
In his April filing, Rushing argued that the initial appeal failed to address several issues, including the use of coerced testimony and the presentation of overly graphic images to the jury.
With the Court of Appeals affirmation of Rushing’s appeal denial, stating Rushing “apparently did not provide the District Court with any evidence in support of his post-conviction claims” and his “unsupported assertions are not sufficient to warrant relief.” His claims of ineffective counsel were dismissed.
On the point of crime scene photos being too “gruesome” and helped prejudice the jury, the Court noted the photos were not included with the appeal and therefore unable to be evaluated.
Rushing remains housed at Lexington Correctional Center where he is serving consecutive life without parole sentences for two counts of first-degree murder, as well as a 10-year sentence for conspiracy.
Rushing, who was 18 at the time of the crime, was charged with shooting to death his father and brother at their home at 1116 NW Columbia on Jan. 20, 2014. Prosecutors said he recruited four high school friends as accomplices in the murder plot and that an abortive attempt was made on the father days before the killings. All the accomplices have pleaded guilty to their parts in the plot and been sentenced to prison.
Rushing was convicted by a Comanche County jury in August 2016 of killing his father, Uwe, and 14-year-old brother, Stefan. District Judge Gerald Neuwirth sentenced him to the jury’s recommended sentences.