RUSH SPRINGS — The watermelon festival is back, bringing the taste of summer to Rush Springs.
The event will host everything from live music, seed spittin’, hot rods and, of course, watermelons.
“This festival is just our town celebrating watermelon, really,” said 2021 Rush Springs Watermelon Queen Jerricka Funk. “It brings in a whole bunch of people, usually 30-40,000 people in a town that’s only about 1,200. It’s a very lively time and it’s always super busy.”
Last year’s festival was canceled for the first time in its 76-year history due to COVID-19 concerns, said Funk. She expects this year to be even bigger.
“So, this year’s watermelon festival is huge,” Funk said. “Thursday and Friday, we have a rodeo at 8 p.m., and Friday night we have a parade at 5 p.m. Then our carnival runs from Thursday, Friday and Saturday with festivities all day Saturday.”
Funk will compete in the 5K run at 7 a.m.; however, the reigning queen’s favorite event is the seed-spitting competition which kicks off at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. In preparation for the contest, Funk traveled to Pauls Valley where she defeated the National Watermelon Queen at launching the seeds.
To prepare for the contest, Funk said she watched some YouTube videos then began spitting sunflower seeds. She said she practiced at work. The trick is a lot of spit and to use your entire body to launch the organic missile as far as possible. She plans to continue practicing the art and win Saturday’s competition.
“I have to hold my crown and put my whole body into it, and then I want the tip of the seed, the pointy part facing out. When I spit, I want like saliva in my mouth, because it makes it easier to come out and it makes the seed heavier so it will fly farther,” Funk said. “You know it would really hurt my ego if I didn’t win.”
The 10K and 5K runs will kick off the events Saturday starting at 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. respectively. Opening ceremonies and the antique car, tractor, motorcycle and hot rod shows will all start at 9 a.m.
Live entertainment with Morgan White and Aaron Chestnut will start at 11:15 a.m. with a free watermelon feed beginning at 4 p.m.
Rodeo fans will be able cheer on their favorite cowboys and cowgirls at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Rusty Acres Arena on U.S. 81.
The carnival will run Thursday through Saturday with parking available at the football field and free bus rides to the festival.
For a complete listing of events, visit the festival’s Facebook page or TravelOk.com.