This year’s Rush Springs Watermelon Queen is an absolute power woman.
Taylor Abbott is just 17 and about to be a senior at Rush Springs High School, but can already bench press 150 pounds, a record in the State of Oklahoma in her weight class. Holding a 50-pound watermelon while posing for a photo was no problem for her while visiting The Lawton Constitution.
Abbott will represent her town at the 77th annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival on Saturday in Jeff Davis Park, 301 Chestnut Street.
“I’m really excited to enjoy everybody’s time and our harvest,” the Watermelon Queen 2022 said.
It’s the last taste of summer she and other students in Rush Springs get to enjoy before school starts Aug. 19.
After the cancellation in 2020 due to COVID concerns, around 33,000 people showed up last year’s festival, Abbott said. She is curious about how many people will come this year, and hopes for a huge turnout to celebrate the yearly watermelon harvest.
The main reason she decided to run for Watermelon Queen was the life previous watermelon queens had created, and how they “walked in their determination to lead a Godly life with leadership skills,” Abbott said. “That’s what I want to be.”
One day, Abbott wants to be an elementary teacher “somewhere in Oklahoma,” and she plans to go to Oklahoma Baptist University after graduating high school. Currently, she gains experience by being a children’s pastor on Sundays for Victory Fellowship, where she teaches pre-K to third-grade children about Jesus. She also works as lifeguard at the Rush Springs pool.
But right now, Abbott is full of excitement for the upcoming Watermelon Festival. Her biggest highlight is seeding the potential next biggest watermelon. The current record is 214 pounds, and every year, the seeds of the biggest watermelon are replanted.
“We just leave them on the vine and let them grow. They will be overripe and not nice to eat, but we just want to see how big they can get,” Abbott said.
The seed-spitting contest that kicks off at 12:30 p.m. is another highlight Abbott enjoys, and as Pauls Valley seed-spitting winner, she hopes to perform well at the contest.
Her secret to get the seeds as far as possible is the tongue.
“The more you put the tongue in a taco roll, the faster they will go,” she said.
Other highlights of the festival include the 10K and 5K runs that start at 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., respectively, as well as an antique car, tractor, motorcycle and hot rod show at 9 a.m. Abbott said there will be a shuttle from the football field to the park.
Prior to the actual festivities on Saturday, the Rush Springs Rodeo will take place at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Rusty Acres Arena, 4437 US-81. Abbott will be there too, since “rodeo is just entertaining.” There also will be the annual Arts & Crafts Show, the car show and amusement and carnival Thursday through Saturday.