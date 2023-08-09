RUSH SPRINGS — Lillyan Ball is a softball pitcher, but this summer, the 17-year-old is having a ball making a pitch for her hometown Rush Springs and its self-promoted title as Watermelon Capital of the World.

It’s that time of the year again, the second Saturday in August, when the whole town of Rush Springs comes together, as well as tens of thousands of visitors flock in from all over Oklahoma and parts of Texas, to celebrate the 78th annual Watermelon Festival. Ball will represent Rush Springs as the 2023 Watermelon Queen during the festivities from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in Jeff Davis Park, 301 Chestnut Street (see box for detailed schedule and parking information).

Recommended for you