Just about any senior citizen who grew up in the Lawton area has fond memories of Craterville Park north of Cache and Thursday Frank Rush III will relive those memories with anyone who wants to listen.
Rush will be the special guest speaker at the annual meeting of the Southwest Oklahoma Historical Society which is scheduled at 7 p.m., Thursday, in the Prairie Building at the Comanche County Fairgrounds. There is no admission and anyone is invited to attend.
Rush’s grandfather Frank Rush Sr. was the first superintendent at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and when a parcel of land along Crater Creek south of the refuge was put up for sale, he purchased the parcel and went about starting the Craterville Park complex.
Rush’s father, the late Frank Rush Jr., was involved in the expansion of the park during his younger years, then when his father passed, it was Frank Jr., then just 17, who worked hand-in-hand with his mother to make the park one of the most-attended entertainment venues in this corner of the state.
Rush Jr. was an amazing promoter, setting up an all-Tribe Native American fair each fall, hosting a movie crew and eventually establishing the Cache Trading Post and an arena at the intersection of Highway 62 and 115 in Cache. That arena was the site of the legendary bull riding challenge between Freckles Brown and Jim Shoulders.
The park included rides, a skating rink, stores and many other features during its heyday. One of those was a swimming hole that was built by putting a dam on Crater Creek and that dam remains one of the still standing structures at the site which was later closed when the U.S. Army expanded the west range at Fort Sill as weapons with greater range were built.
The rides were later moved to a site north of Altus near Quartz Mountain Lake but eventually the family packed up and moved to the Dallas area where it founded Shady Lane Park. The family sold that park in 2017.