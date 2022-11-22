Rural water district using ARPA funds to upgrade systems

Comanche County Commissioners allocated almost $1 million in federal funding Monday to rural water districts planning projects to upgrade their systems.

The water-related work is funded by Comanche County’s share of funding allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), under a formula county commissioners adopted in June. Both projects meet the qualifications cited for APRA projects, said David Floyd, a lawyer for the Floyd and Driver Law Firm that is acting as the county’s consultant on ARPA allocations.

