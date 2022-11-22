Rural water district using ARPA funds to upgrade systems

Comanche County Commissioners allocated almost $1 million in federal funding Monday to rural water districts planning projects to upgrade their systems.
The water-related work is funded by Comanche County’s share of funding allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), under a formula county commissioners adopted in June. Both projects meet the qualifications cited for APRA projects, said David Floyd, a lawyer for the Floyd and Driver Law Firm that is acting as the county’s consultant on ARPA allocations.
Monday’s decision by commissioners will allocate $500,000 to Comanche County Rural Water District 2 and $487,500 to Comanche County Rural Water District 3.
Sue Rizco, office manager for Rural Water District 2, said the funding is going to make improvements centered on waterlines and the pump station required to move that water.
“It’s going to upgrade our Stoney Point (Road) booster station and add new waterlines going west to serve people in that area,” Rizco said, adding the district is essentially at a standstill as far as serving more customers west of that point. “There are not big enough lines or a booster.”
Specifically, the project will replace the existing booster station at District 2’s Stoney Point standpipe, and replace 5.25 miles of old waterlines running west from Porter Hill to the new Stoney Point booster station, then continuing west to Chibitty Road. The existing undersized lines will be replaced with 8-inch and 10-inch lines, according to the rural water board of directors.
The district will use the $500,000 in ARPA funding and $445,000 from an Indian Health Service grant to repay a loan the district will receive from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board. Rizco said district officials plan to present the loan request to the water resources board in January (those funds are to be determined later in 2023) with the project slated to begin moving forward when the funding has been locked into place.
This work is part of an overall upgrade Rural Water District 2 is planning. The first phase of upgrades — replacing 13 miles of lines — is being funded with a $2.45 million loan from the water resources board, and district officials also are discussing a maintenance project for its four aging water standpipes.
Rural Water District 3 will apply its $487,500 ARPA allocation toward upgrading its 24-foot by 66-foot standpipe at Baseline Road and Southeast 90th Street, painting the interior and exterior of the water storage facility, said Karen Bishop, office manager. She said that work, which could begin in December, is the first time the tower has been painted in 18 years.
The ARPA allocation also will allow the district to install 1 mile of 6-inch waterline along Oklahoma 65, between Bishop and Coombs roads, drill a new water well north of the existing well site, 8 miles west of Walters; and do other technology upgrades. Bishop said the other work, which also is expected to begin soon, would allow the district to expand and accept more customers.