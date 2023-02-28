OKLAHOMA CITY — Comanche County Rural Water District No. 2 was approved last week for $1,840,000 in funding from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board.
The district is receiving an $800,000 forgivable loan from the Oklahoma Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund and $500,000 from Comanche County’s share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, approved by county commissioners in November.
The funding will be used to replace 15,900 feet of 8-inch water line and 12,440 feet of 10-inch water line; to install a 500-gallon-per-minute booster pump station; and to replace a 200-gallon-per-minute booster pump station at Stoney Point. District officials said the improvements will reduce water loss and improve pressures in the distribution system, especially on the west side of the district which the new booster pump station will serve.