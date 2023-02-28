OKLAHOMA CITY — Comanche County Rural Water District No. 2 was approved last week for $1,840,000 in funding from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board.

The district is receiving an $800,000 forgivable loan from the Oklahoma Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund and $500,000 from Comanche County’s share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, approved by county commissioners in November.

