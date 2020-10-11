Two economic development grants will allow community leaders in Comanche to continue efforts to make the small Stephens County community more attractive to visitors and new residents by expanding its business base.
Comanche was among eight rural Oklahoma entities awarded grants for 10 projects, courtesy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture through its Rural Business Development Grant Program. Of those eight, two were awarded to Comanche, one to the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation, and two to the Southwest Intermediary Finance Team Inc. for business development projects in western Oklahoma, to include Hollis and Caddo County.
Comanche will receive a total of $146,000 through two grants: $46,000 to buy and convert an abandoned gas station into a small business incubator, and $100,000 to buy and renovate an abandoned motel into a public market that will hold up to 40 vendors.
City Manager Chuck Ralls said the town already is working on the old Comanche Motel, property that has been vacant for years.
“It’s really dilapidated, a huge eyesore,” Ralls said, explaining the town’s goal is to clean up the property, then restore it to practical use.
Ralls said while the initial goal was cleaning up the property to improve its looks, the USDA Rural Development Grant will allow city leaders to “flip the property and use it for revenue generation for the city and community.”
The project — already underway — will convert rooms in the single story structure to mini-storefronts. Ralls said the old motel has rooms that are 15-feet by 15-feet or 15-feet by 30-feet, offering options for someone who might want booth space on a temporary basis, or a storefront they can rent on a monthly basis. The space means a potential vendor or business owner can set up for a long period, rather than continuously setting up and tearing down, for activities that may be daily, once a month, or whatever the owner needs.
Ralls said the building also will have an area dedicated to local farmers to sell produce, with no fee associated.
“It will help improve the nutrition for our community as well as provide supplemental income for those small farmers,” Ralls said, adding commercial farmers also can obtain space, but will need a permit.
Once a month, the community will hold a large market, where booths will be rented and activities such as food trucks will be offered.
“We’re really looking for ways to draw people to our community,” Ralls said, explaining those visitors will spend money in other places in Comanche, helping established businesses.
The town already has leveraged another partnership to begin its work. Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, through its Fresh Paint Days program, donated 130 gallons of paint, which already has been used to brighten the old motel.
Plans aren’t as far along on the $46,000 project to buy and convert an abandoned gas station into a small business incubator. But, Ralls said Comanche already has history from which to draw, explaining the town purchased another gas station and converted it to incubator space several years ago. That small flower shop and graphic arts store has been very successful, he said, adding the business probably is going to have to expand into bigger space.
Community leaders have the same plan for the gas station site, and Ralls said the town already has three potential partners interested in leasing the space.
“We’ll renovate the building to their specifications,” he said of the ultimate winner, adding community leaders will set a low monthly rent to help the business get established.
But, this building has criteria that will affect its appearance. The gas station with a distinctive front has been designated an historic structure, which will limit any changes to its front exterior. Ralls said the project still fits into what Comanche wants to do, in terms of bringing new businesses to town. Comanche residents still would have worked toward that goal, but Ralls admits the federal funding will make the process easier.
“It helps out and gets us a quicker return on the investment,” he said.
Doug Misak, president of Southwest Intermediary Finance Team, said that also is the concept that is guiding spending of a $99,000 grant to buy optometry equipment to be leased to the Shortgrass Community Health Center in Hollis, and a $123,028 grant that will become a revolving loan fund to help small businesses. Both fit into the defined goals that the Southwest Intermediary Finance Team set when the collaborative effort was established and housed on the campus of Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford.
Misak said the entity was tasked with helping to start and grow rural businesses, helping with things such as securing financing and developing business plans, projecting a “what would you like to be” attitude for prospective clients. The team works with businesses in 20 counties, including Harmon County and its major town, Hollis. Misak said he’s especially pleased with the loan to Harmon County because it’s the first one.
Queries to medical providers led to Shortgrass Community Health Center. The project: Southwest Intermediary Finance Team will buy the optometry equipment and software, then lease it to health center for $1 a year. The equipment eventually will be transferred to the health center ownership. It’s similar to a project the Southwest Intermediary Finance Team did for a Caddo physician and dentist, and both were successful ventures, Misak said.
“It’s our third outing,” he said.
The revolving loan fund also is “old hat,” meaning the team already has experience using that concept to benefit small businesses (the entity has 35 loans totaling more than $3 million in its counties). Here, the revolving loan fund will apply to businesses in three counties, including Caddo, offering low-interest loans.
“We will administer that,” Misak said, explaining the entity will help business owners write plans and evaluate their potential, with an ultimate award depending on need. “It’s a good way to get out funds and stimulate the economy. And, it’s something the USDA already has done.”
Loans that are repaid go back into the revolving loan fund to help other businesses. Misak, noting the average loan is $100,000, said the USDA grant program is important.
“It’s indispensable,” he said.