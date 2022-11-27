Rudy Ramos has a message to you readers:
“Hello to Lawton and Happy Thanksgiving to everybody.”
Ramos has a lot to be thankful for as he reaches 50 years in his acting career. His star first shone bright when joining the cast of “The High Chaparral” in 1969 as the enigmatic character Wind.
The young Latino/Native American graduate from Lawton High School’s Class of 1963 joined one of the first diverse sets of actors in a world popular television show.
Now, as he’s riding off towards the sunset of his career, Ramos is a recurring character in the most streamed television show in the world in “Yellowstone.”
“’High Chaparral’ is a legendary American Western series,” he said, “and now I’m in another legendary American Western series.”
With “Yellowstone,” Ramos knew he’d found that special project after seven decades in film and television. To be a part, even a small part, meant a lot.
“For me, I was only supposed to do the first two shows,” he said. “Season one turned into season five and I’m still here.”
Beating out Wes Studi and Graham Greene for the role of Felix Long, Ramos said he just connected with the character. When he auditioned, he felt it was his for the taking.
But it was show creator Taylor Sheridan who saw what he expressed. It stemmed from his actor’s training in New York. He was prepared and in his element during auditions.
“Taylor hired me personally,” he said. “When I did my final reading … when I said the last line of the two scenes I auditioned with I heard ‘Yep, that’s it’ and I didn’t know who said it.”
Ramos learned Sheridan had been watching the audition from Utah via Skype.
“I was on my drive home and my agent called and I booked for the first two shows. I could see by the material that it was a really good part.”
Ramos said he recently returned from filming an episode in Montana for the new season. Whenever he’s needed, he said, he’s ready.
“I’ve never actually had a contract except for the first two shows,” he said. “Taylor writes something and I come.”
You can almost feel Ramos smiling through the phone as he shares how big the show has become. Last Sunday’s premiere of season 5 was viewed by 16 million people alone. The first episode was seen by 6 million and “everyone was thrilled.”
“It just keeps getting bigger and bigger,” he said. “The show’s gotten so big they keep adding new characters.”
While that’s a sure sign of success, Ramos said it keeps some characters from further developing. But at this point, Felix Long is established and, he adds, ready to step back into role at the drop of a cowboy hat.
The friendships on the set are the greatest treasure, according to Ramos. From bonding with all the cast and crew, to the special relationships he’s made with Sheridan and Moe Brings Plenty, one friendship has forged deeply.
“I’ve made a good, good friend in Kevin Costner,” he said. “I’ve never been shown the respect I get on ‘Yellowstone.’
Partly because of my work and partly because I earned it.”
Ramos knows he’s been fortunate by his career. As an actor gets older, parts get fewer between for many. He’s okay with that.
“I’m very happy with the career I’ve had,” he said.
Ramos is grateful for his experience with “The High Chapparal.” It set a bar for him to appreciate his current success.
“It’s been real interesting,” he said of his journey. “That was 50 years ago; it was way ahead of its time.”
Ramos said the cast diversity was unique. With Wind, he was allowed to not be in a stereotypical role.
“That was my first job,” he said, “and I wasn’t the bad guy.”
The full-circle nature of life allows Ramos takes a moment to enjoy. Two worldwide American Western hits in one career is unique.
“I started on the world stage and 50 years later I’m back on the world stage,” he said.
Joined with other successes over his career, Ramos said it’s coming back to him in spades. He recently returned to his California home he shares with wife Kathy from a trip to Northern California near Mount Whitney for the Lone Pine Film Festival. A guest for four days, he was treated to a taste of the near-Barstow area’s history, including its connection as setting for many a Western movie. It ties in with the screen work he’s most known for.
Ramos said it’s a beautiful place and was matched by a beautiful experience where he realized his place in the lexicon.
“A lot of celebrities were there and I knew most of them,” he said. “It was a good time.”
Ramos said he’s actually been pretty busy these days, enjoying some traveling and going to some events. He was able to present Taylor Sheridan the award for Best New Series for “1883” at the Western Heritage Awards at the Cowboy Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City in March.
“I’m happy with the life I’ve lived and career I’ve put together,” he said. “I never thought I would work as an actor.”
Ramos left Lawton as a teen and went to New York City, where he trained at the Actor’s Studio under legendary director and teacher Sherman Marks. It took work, desire and determination as the only non-professional in the class.
Marks made his mark on Ramos. Under two years of training in a scene study class, he learned his craft and honed his art. He said he learned more at the master’s side than acting. It’s something he appreciates with Sheridan, as well.
“He (Marks) was my first mentor,” he said. “Until I met Taylor, he was the only true genius I’ve met in my life.”
Following “The High Chapparal,” Ramos took time to work on his first and only album, 1972’s “Hard Knocks and Bad Times.” After 1 ½-years away from the cameras, he found it tough for a bit. But droughts break.
Ramos began getting roles leading up to being featured as Danny DeCarlo in the television miniseries of “Helter Skelter.” From there, more roles followed, including in a Dirty Harry movie and starring as the nemesis to Jan Michael Vincent in “Defiance.” Later success would see him as the main antagonist in “Quicksilver” opposite Kevin Bacon and returning to the good guy role in “Colors” opposite Robert Duvall and Sean Penn.
There’s always a big break that just misses. Ramos spoke of being slated for a project with Robert DeNiro that ended up not happening due to a 1979 writers’ strike that hit Hollywood. He said the good outweighs that outside your hands, and the bad you learn from.
“There’s been ups and downs but many, many more ups than downs,” he said. “Even in the downs, I didn’t get down from it.”
Aging is always tough for actors. A near crippling injury in his late-50s could have ended everything for Ramos. After being kicked in the face by his horse and five ensuing surgeries to repair his shattered orbital bone he said he wasn’t sure he’d ever work again.
“But I stayed real positive, I just tried even harder,” he said. “When my face was better I got back to work with it.”
Ramos added: “I don’t remember downs, I just stay up.”
Remembering his youth, Ramos said he knew “an angry young man” who looked back at him in the mirror. At 25-years-old, he changed his attitude and has hanged onto positivity ever since.
“It was a good lesson learned,” he said.
Ramos credits basic relaxation exercises he learned while learning his craft with helping him cope through it all. They allow him to wind down and get into his head space with positive thoughts.
“Those are life’s lessons I’ve learned from my craft, why not put them into your regular daily life, it’s very helpful as a human being,” he said. “That’s the way I’ve seen life for a long, long time and that’s how I’m going to go out that way.”
But being happy takes some work, too, Ramos is quick to point out.
While the Western legends are traditionally seen riding off into the sunset, Ramos said if he’s at that stage, he’s taking his time. Acting is part of who he is.
“I don’t think I’ll ever get to the point where I say I am officially retiring,” he said. “I can always act. I’m always going to think about it.”
That means, as long as “Yellowstone” calls, Ramos is answering. Although he does have one big demand of Sheridan for his exit, if it ever comes.
“I always tease Taylor every time I see him,” he said. “’Remember, Taylor, when you kill me off, it’s got to be a big, big, big deal.”
Ramos said Sheridan assured him that won’t be the case. A common thread in his shows is it’s usually younger characters take the fall.
“He always tells me, ‘I’m not going to kill you off. I don’t kill off the old ones, I kill off the young ones,’” he said.
Ramos said through it all, he’s appreciative of life’s grace on the further end of the trail.
“I started on the world stage and being able to end it that way, is something special,” he said before adding a coda. “That’s not to say that I’m done but I’m nearing it.