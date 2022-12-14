Highland Cemetery arch work

Crews from Old Home Rescue work on the lintel of the stone arch at Highland Cemetery on Tuesday morning. Crews moved the lintel about 4 inches to realign it after a sanitation truck hit it in 2020.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

The stone archway that marked the main entrance into Highland Cemetery now is a pile of rubble. But it’s temporary.

The visible stone debris is the filling that was inside the top of the archway built in 1936-1937 by workers of the Works Progress Administration. And, the work site marks efforts by Old Home Rescue to restore the stone structure after it was damaged when a City of Lawton sanitation truck hit it in 2020. While the archway has been the cemetery’s main entrance for decades, that entrance was closed until the damage could be repaired.

