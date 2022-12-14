The stone archway that marked the main entrance into Highland Cemetery now is a pile of rubble. But it’s temporary.
The visible stone debris is the filling that was inside the top of the archway built in 1936-1937 by workers of the Works Progress Administration. And, the work site marks efforts by Old Home Rescue to restore the stone structure after it was damaged when a City of Lawton sanitation truck hit it in 2020. While the archway has been the cemetery’s main entrance for decades, that entrance was closed until the damage could be repaired.
Old Home Rescue has been on site for weeks to handle those repairs, which must be done under strict guidelines to maintain the historical integrity of the structure. That integrity is important because the archway is the first of what is expected to be multiple repair projects done on the WPA projects scattered through Lawton, said Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton, who is helping to coordinate a project to identify and preserve all of Lawton’s WPA projects.
Morgan Reinart, Old Home Rescue owner, said his crew began work Saturday on the next phase of the process: removing the top of the archway to expose the steel support inside. The exterior rock was carefully removed after being recorded and is stored in nearby containers until it can be put back into place. What is littering the ground underneath the arch is the mortar and rocks that acted as fill, which is why the steel is in good shape, decades after it was placed.
“It was encased,” Reinart said, of the fact the metal beams were surrounded by stone fill which, in turn, was protected by the exterior rocks that are being protected until they are restored to their longstanding places. “Every rock will be put in exactly the same place.”
The process will be a little easier this time around. Reinart said the heavy rocks initially were lifted into place by lined-up workers passing each piece along to the next man. Today’s repairs will receive help from mechanical means, he said with a smile.
Every aspect of the repair continues to be done under careful circumstances to maintain the historical integrity of the archway. That was part of the delay in starting the work, Reinart said, explaining that in addition to 60-80 hours of planning, the company LimeWorks had to analyze the mortar used to hold the rocks in place so it could be replicated. He has said the mortar mix is important to find the balance between holding the stones in place without damaging them.
Workers already have used the mortar: completed work includes repairs to the pillars that support the arch, with the crew carefully removing deteriorating mortar and replacing it with new. The result are pillars that can support the weight of the arch, he said.
The next step after removing the rock is repairing the lintel beam that was moved about 4 inches from its original placement, Reinart said. That means workers have to plan around the cold temperatures that could affect epoxy primers, urethane paints and the lime mortar used in the restoration process. The crew will erect a tent to enclose the work area, so temperatures can be held to a consistent level while the infrastructure is repaired and rock replaced.
Reinart was quick to respond when asked whether the WPA created quality construction.
“Yeah,” he said, explaining the program was known for using good quality materials that withstands the test of time.