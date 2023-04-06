More than a dozen teenagers came together Saturday to engage in what is called the “royal game.”
Stressing strategy and forethought, these burgeoning Southwest Oklahoma chess masters tested their mettle and battled through their wits.
Lawton High School teacher Jeff Elbert and tournament organizer said that was the idea for what is the 2nd Annual Southwest Oklahoma Regional High School Chess Championships.
Elbert said this year’s field featuring an eighth grader all the way through 12th graders with teams from Lawton High School, Eisenhower High School, Lawton Arts & Sciences Academy and Altus High School doubled the first year’s events.
“We’re trying to get kids excited about something,” he said.
Several tables set up in the Life Ready Center dining area were filled with black-and-white checkered playing fields. Team and individual titles were on the line.
After winning his first game of the day, Lawton High School senior Mark Spotts was resetting the pawns, knights, kings and queens for the next round. He’s been playing the game for about two years and finds comfort in the camaraderie of competitors.
“It’s a fun thing to do while hanging out with friends,” he said. “I enjoy the strategy to it.”
Elbert said he introduced the game to his geometry and linear algebra lessons. It’s taken hold and the master has learned that’s a title that can last only so long.
“All my kids beat me now,” he said.
After applying for and receiving a grant, Elbert was able to buy 20 chess sets and clocks. Next was the tricky part, forming a club.
“Chess clubs are not as common anymore,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll keep going.”
Ethan Grimmett, a junior at Lawton High School, said he began playing chess about three years ago. He learned of its allure from Elbert. A love grew from there.
“I had Mr. E’s math class and he talked about it,” he said, “and now I’m president of the chess club; I have been for two years.”
When asked if there were any chess prodigies in the building, Elbert said that was a good question.
“That’s what we’re trying to figure out right now,” he said.
Grimmett said chess is more than a pastime or simply a game. It’s another lesson imparted by his teacher, though it was one he said he’s learned for himself.
“It kind of applies to life, too, with strategically planning things,” he said. “It helps you figure out the real world.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.