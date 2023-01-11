ANADARKO — A Caddo County man is accused of assaulting his disabled roommate, kidnapping his girlfriend and putting up a kicking fight against police, including a K-9 officer.
Ethan Dwayne Muse, 31, of Apache, made his initial appearance Monday in Caddo County District Court where he received felony charges of kidnapping, two counts of battery/assault and battery on a police officer, domestic abuse — assault and battery, prisoner placing body fluid on a government employee, interfering with a police dog or horse and resisting police, records indicate.
Due to his prior felony convictions, he is looking at up to life in prison.
Apache Police Officer Ben Lehew was called shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday to 215 E. Anderson regarding an assault. The victim, a 51-year-old disabled man, said his roommate, Muse, had attacked him, the probable cause affidavit states. The man was bleeding from a cut to his eye.
“Officer Lehew is very familiar with Ethan Muse as he is an active registered Violent Offender who is currently on active probation from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for violent offenses involving domestic and child abuse cases from Caddo County,” the affidavit states.
When Muse and his girlfriend returned about 30 minutes later, the officer stated he called for backup before knocking at the door.
Muse opened the door, then slammed it shut when ordered to the ground, causing Lehew to force his way inside. The officer fired a Taser dart into Muse’s upper abdomen, according to the affidavit. Muse removed it, threw it on the floor and went to his knees, as if to comply, Lehew stated.
While holstering the Taser and unholstering the handcuffs, Lehew stated Muse charged, shoved him to the ground and got on top, the affidavit states. First unable to unholster his gun, Lehew drew his weapon and threatened to shoot, which caused Muse to get up and run out the front door.
The officer temporarily lost communications and couldn’t call for backup while running after Muse. Eventually he was able to get Muse’s name and description out to other law enforcement.
During a search for Muse, Lehew found footprints down an alley that led to a foot pursuit, the affidavit states. A K-9 officer arrived to assist. Muse was found under a vehicle and forcibly retrieved, Lehew stated.
While being put into a police unit, Muse is accused of kicking one officer and spitting on another. He started hitting his head and barking at the cage for the K-9 officer, causing the dog to become aggressive, according to the affidavit. Muse was put into a spit mask and leg irons.
Lewhew stated during the arrest, Muse threatened to kill the officers “several times.”
Muse’s girlfriend told investigators they had been hiding during the initial police response. She said when she tried to leave, he held her down on the ground, the affidavit states.
Held on $100,000 bond, Muse returns to court at 9 a.m. Thursday for a preliminary hearing conference on the two open cases.
