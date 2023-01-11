ANADARKO — A Caddo County man is accused of assaulting his disabled roommate, kidnapping his girlfriend and putting up a kicking fight against police, including a K-9 officer.

Ethan Dwayne Muse, 31, of Apache, made his initial appearance Monday in Caddo County District Court where he received felony charges of kidnapping, two counts of battery/assault and battery on a police officer, domestic abuse — assault and battery, prisoner placing body fluid on a government employee, interfering with a police dog or horse and resisting police, records indicate.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

