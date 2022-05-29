MEDICINE PARK — With music rumbling Saturday afternoon from the permanent temporary stage at Hitchin’ Post Park the end of spring is being sent off with a bang this Memorial Day weekend.
Dwight Cope, event coordinator for the Medicine Park Economic Development Authority (MPEDA) said everything is set to meet expectations for a great weekend with the first full-day of music from the 5th Annual Roots Ball.
“We’ve got a good turnout,” he said, “and it looks like it’s going to be a beautiful evening.”
Cope wasn’t wrong. Under the park’s canopy of trees and the stage backed by Medicine Creek, the audience had a great place to enjoy a collection of red dirt, rock, Americana and blues music. Looking at the leaves overhead, he remembered the only complaints from past festivals was the afternoon sun’s overbearing presence for artists and audiences alike. But these trees, they’re priceless, he said.
“You can’t buy that,” he said.
With his latest album, “The Heartbreak Kid” released Thursday, Matt Moran and his band got the music going to lead off the day’s lineup. With his originals, along with covers from Stoney LaRue, George Strait, Christ Stapleton and more, he offered a set that moved the audience. The sing-along in the audience as he covered Bruce Springsteen’s song, “Atlantic City” could prove testament to that.
As Daniel Blumberg and his almost 2-year-old son Elijah made their way through the park, everything was interesting to the youngster, including the dirt on his dad’s shoes. This is his second year as part of the family trip from their Fort Worth, Texas, home.
“We come every Memorial Day weekend,” Blumberg said. “Usually to Medicine Park in general but we come for the festivals.”
Music will move people.
While hanging out at the “green room,” an RV stationed near the stage for performers to have some comfort before and after their sets, Brad “Red” Wolf looked with wonder. Saturday would be a rare first.
With his bandmates in Cade Roth & The Black Sheep, the group has performed at each Roots Ball. That means experiences on the old Main Stage as well as the temporary stage leased by MPEDA the last two years from the Elgin Rodeo Association.
“This is going to be our first time on this stage,“ he said.
Wolf said performing at the Medicine Park festival is a great way for the band to perform close to home. Often, they’re performing across the region as their successes continue to climb. As long as they’re invited, they’ll be back.
“It’s really cool they continue to bring us back for this,” he said. “We love playing here.”