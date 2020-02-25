Traffic patterns around Lawton City Hall will be changing to accommodate repair work on the roof.
Ford Roofing and Sheet Metal was slated to begin work this week on a $380,000 repair project slated to last 60 to 90 days, depending on weather. Work will begin at the north side of the building, meaning the closure of the eastbound lane of Southwest B Avenue between Southwest 8th and Southwest 9th streets. The closure will accommodate construction materials and equipment, city officials said.
“The roof has suffered hail damage and deterioration from the elements throughout the years, so we are excited to move forward with this project,” said Jack Hanna, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Lawton. “The current city hall roof is more than 20 years old.”
All flat surfaces of the roof will be replaced with TPO (thermoplastic polyolefin) roofing, city officials said. The City Council approved the project in May 2019. Site survey, architectural work and conceptual design have been worked through with contractors since that time.
Ford Roofing and Sheet Metal representatives said, weather pending, work should begin at approximately 8 a.m. or at sunrise each work day until the job is completed. City officials are directing drivers traveling on Southwest B Avenue to adhere to all traffic advisories or signage placed as work is carried out.