DUNCAN — A Stephens County woman is wanted after law enforcement said she broke both arms of her suspected love rival.
Now she’s looking at between four years to life in prison due to her prior convictions.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
DUNCAN — A Stephens County woman is wanted after law enforcement said she broke both arms of her suspected love rival.
Now she’s looking at between four years to life in prison due to her prior convictions.
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Jennifer Lynn Taylor, 42, of Ratliff City, for a count of aggravated assault and battery with great bodily injury, records indicate.
Taylor is accused of assaulting the other woman on Sept. 25.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy John McDevitt stated he was called to the Stephens County home on Sept. 25 on the report of an assault. He arrived to find a woman suffering “a lot of pain in her right arm and a man covered in alcohol he said Taylor poured on him,” according to the warrant affidavit. The man said Taylor, with whom he had been in a relationship, came to the home and accused him of being in a relationship with the woman.
The woman said Taylor had come to the home to speak with the man, who was working on the home’s electrical panel, McDevitt stated. She said Taylor began yelling at her and the man and pushed her to the ground before leaving in a white Ford-150 four-door truck, the affidavit states. The woman was treated by a Survival Flight crew.
“I could tell that she was in a lot of pain and I could see that (the woman’s) right wrist looked deformed,” McDevitt stated.
In a follow-up interview the next day, the deputy met with the woman. She said she was still in a lot of pain and had learned “both arms were broken and the right arm may need surgery to repair the damage,” according to the affidavit. She said she feared Taylor.
Taylor has prior felony convictions in Stephens County: May 2001, possession of controlled substance; April 2004, taking/receiving taken credit card, possession of controlled substance and uttering forged instruments; and in Comanche County in May 2004 for unauthorized use of a vehicle, Oklahoma Department of Corrections records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.