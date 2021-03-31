Roma Lee Porter was a fixture in Lawton’s civic and business community for decades, supporting activities as diverse as helping a soldier earn his high school diploma and ensuring Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra continued to thrive.
But don’t try to find her name or quotes attributed to Porter about her activities. Porter kept a low profile and that was a deliberate choice she and her family made over the years as they immersed themselves in the activities that made Lawton a culturally-thriving community with strong businesses, friends and colleagues say.
When Porter died this week, she was known by many for operating the family’s financial institution, City National Bank of Lawton, which predates Lawton’s founding by more than four months. But she also was deeply involved in the community, echoing what she had been taught from childhood by her parents Jacob Randolph “Dolph” and Roma Montgomery.
Her memberships reflected the range of Lawton interests: Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, Lawton Arts and Humanities Council, Armed Services YMCA, Museum of the Great Plains, Friends of the Library, Cameron University Foundation, Lawton Heritage Association (which operates the historic Mattie Beal Home). She had interests in the organizations her mother helped found: Lawton Community Theater, Lawton Garden Club, Junior Service League. She was involved in the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. She had a reputation as a banker with good business sense.
None of that conveys what she actually did for the community. And, perhaps, that was deliberate.
Patty Neuwirth, executive director of the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, said Porter’s long-time involvement in the orchestra — “she was a supporter of ours for ever and ever” — came in two ways.
“She was supportive of us as a party who came to all our concerts. She also helped fund us,” Neuwirth said, explaining Porter was always willing to help with funding when the orchestra needed it. “She absolutely was one of the best community members that supported us and the arts.”
Neuwirth said that support of the arts could be traced back to her parents and it continued beyond Porter’s generation, in the form of her son George Porter, “who is still supportive of us” and his wife Mary, who serves on the Lawton Community Theatre board.
“That family has had a history of being supportive of the Lawton arts scene,” Neuwirth said.
But, sometimes you have to look closely to realize it. Neuwirth said while the family has always supported philharmonic concerts, it prefers the credit be given to City National Bank.
Paul Ellwanger, City National Bank’s executive vice president before his retirement in 2020, said that behind-the-scenes support — in fact, her support in general for Lawton — could be traced to her family.
“She didn’t want the glory or the publicity,” Ellwanger said. “She wanted the success of Lawton-Fort Sill. She loved Lawton,” Ellwanger said. “She got that from her mom and dad. Roma, her mother, was heavily involved in community activities and she (Roma Lee) inherited that from her.”
Ellwanger said it wasn’t so much that Porter was shy as it was she simply didn’t want to be the “front person.”
“She let others take the lead and certainly worked behind closed doors,” he said.
Ellwanger, who joined the bank the year after Roma Lee and her sister Zelda took over after their father’s death, said Porter was deeply involved in the activities of a bank that predates Lawton.
City National Bank of Lawton arrived in Lawton as a tent hauled in a wagon with only scant items, to include a cast iron safe and rough lumber counters. Dolph Montgomery wasn’t there when the bank was established in March 1901, but by 1930, he was its vice president, after he and his sisters bought majority stock. Montgomery became president in 1931, a position he held until his death in 1975.
Porter took her duties seriously, Ellwanger said.
“Roma Lee’s leadership style was to lead by example,” he said. “She was active in the bank on a daily basis and attended all meetings. Having grown up in Lawton, she had many friends and acquaintances and would share stories of her youth. She always had a smile on her face and treated everybody equally. But most important, she cared about her bank family. She wanted to get to know you not just on a business level but on a personal level.”
It was the job she held the longest. But, it was not her only one.
While banker Porter was lauded for her support of education (for example, receiving a community service award from the Oklahoma Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development in 1993), in the early 1970s, she was a teacher.
Howard Johnson, one-time director of adult education for Lawton Public Schools, said in those years, it wasn’t uncommon for adults to be without high school diplomas. That was especially true of soldiers, who could join the military without one. The military wanted that to change and asked Lawton Public Schools to create a program for soldiers to receive their diplomas before they left the military.
Johnson, new to the job, got to work. Johnson and Albert Johnson Sr., the man he replaced as head of adult education, began reviewing applications from teachers who wanted to be part of the Fort Sill-based program, and included in the stack was one from Roma Lee Porter. Johnson remembers Albert Johnson was pleasantly surprised.
“He had known the Montgomery family forever,” he said, adding it was important to solicit certified teachers to help with the Fort Sill classes. “She had a double major in history and English; she could teach a little bit of both. He (Albert Johnson) thought highly of her and encouraged us to employ her.”
It was an easy decision, even if it was a surprising one.
“She was really good, highly educated,” Johnson said. “Obviously, she didn’t need to work to make a living. But she wanted a chance to give back to the community. She had a special feeling for the military community, especially the enlisted guys.”
Johnson said Porter remained invested in the community throughout her life.
“Life was a lot richer for her having lived here,” he said.