A 21-year-old Lawton man is in jail accused of causing the Friday night wreck that killed his girlfriend.
Tyler Taylor made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of first-degree manslaughter and causing an accident without a valid driver’s license, as well as a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. The manslaughter charge is punishable by no less than four years in prison.
The wreck happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of Cache Road just off the Interstate 44 exit.
Lawton Police Sgt. Collin Ney spoke with Taylor while he was being treated at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. Taylor told the officer he was driving his girlfriend, Brianna Velasquez, and two other people northbound on Interstate 44 when he got made at Velasquez for forgetting something and said that’s when he speeded up, according to the probable cause affidavit. He told Ney he made the Cache Road exit doing around 70 mph in the 45-mph zone, lost control and rolled his vehicle.
During the rollover, Velasquez was ejected and sustained serious injuries to her torso and head and was taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Ney stated. She died around 2 a.m. Saturday. Another passenger suffered a broken elbow, according to the affidavit.
Ney stated he learned Taylor does not have a valid driver’s license.
Taylor, who is held on $100,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 16 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Velasquez’s death is the city’s 11th by homicide so far this year.