A Grandfield man died Tuesday from injuries following a Tuesday morning single-vehicle wreck in Cotton County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that James C. Kinzer, 64, died shortly before 3:30 p.m. at United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was flown to the hospital around 9 a.m. and admitted in critical condition with head, arm and internal trunk injuries.
Kinzer was driving a Ford F150 pickup on U.S. 70 shortly before 9 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the roadway to the right and rolled at least once before coming to rest 1½ miles west of Devol in Cotton County, Trooper Carlin Neece reported.
Kinzer was not wearing a seatbelt.