DUNCAN — A Monday night rollover wreck east of Duncan sent a Stephens County man to an Oklahoma City hospital in fair condition.
Robert B. Garrett, 26, of Comanche, was first flown to Duncan Regional Hospital and was later taken through airborne transfer to OU Medical in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in fair condition with head and arm injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Garrett was driving a Ford F-250 pickup westbound on a Stephens County road shortly before 7:30 p.m. when he went off the asphalt roadway to the right. The truck reentered the road and Garrett overcorrected and went into a broad slide before going off the roadway to the right again, and struck an embankment, Trooper Luke Norton reported.
After the impact, the truck rolled an undetermined number of times before coming to rest on its wheels about 2 miles south and 1.3 miles east of Duncan.
Garrett was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
Norton reported the driver’s condition and cause of the wreck remain under investigation.