DUKE — An Elgin woman was hospitalized following a Monday wreck in Jackson County blamed on trying to pass where she shouldn’t.
Brooke M. Horton, 18, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in fair condition with internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Horton was driving a Toyota Rav 4 westbound on U.S. 62 around 2:45 p.m. when she attempted to pass another vehicle while in the no-passing zone and went off the roadway to the left, overturning a half-time and came to rest about a half mile west of Duke, Trooper Shawn Laughlin reported.
Horton was wearing her seat belt, the report states.
No other injuries were reported.
Improper passing was blamed for the wreck, according to Laughlin’s report.