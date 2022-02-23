BRAY — A Marlow woman was flown to the hospital with internal trunk injuries following a single-vehicle wreck Monday night in northeast Stephens County.
Erin Davis, 35, was flown to Duncan Regional Hospital where she was admitted in fair condition, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Davis was driving a Chevrolet 2500 pickup eastbound on Oklahoma 29 a little after 9 p.m. when she went off the wet roadway to the right, rolled an unknown number of times and came to rest on the truck’s wheels about 6 miles east of Bray, Trooper Sheldon Glass. The driver was wearing her seat belt.
According to Glass’ report, the driver’s condition as well as the cause of the wreck remain under investigation.