SNYDER — A Lawton man is in an Oklahoma City hospital following a rollover wreck Sunday in Kiowa County.
Bernabe Puente, 60, was flown to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in fair condition with head and trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Puente was driving a Jeep Wrangler eastbound on U.S. 62 shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday when he went off the roadway to the right and struck a railroad crossing barrier, Trooper Marek Long stated. The Jeep continued through a roadside ditch and overtimed twice before coming to rest in a field south of the highway, about 1 mile south of Snyder.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, the report states.
Puente’s condition and cause of the wreck remain under investigation, according to Long.
