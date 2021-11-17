Safety upgrades being considered for Rogers Lane include accessibility restrictions and adjustments to signal lights to lessen the lines of vehicles waiting to turn.
Representatives from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and its engineering consultants Freese and Nichols outlined some of those proposals Tuesday during a briefing for the City Council. The planned upgrades are part of ODOT’s Eight Year Construction Work Plan. While the $5.5 million worth of work isn’t scheduled until 2027 federal fiscal year, ODOT District 7 Engineer Jay Earp said state officials want design plans in place in case funding becomes available sooner.
Tuesday’s briefing for the council is part of a public comment process that eventually will include a digital component to collect comments from the general public about safety and operational upgrades for the arterial — which also holds the designation of U.S. 62 — between Northwest 82nd Street and Interstate 44.
Earp said ODOT already knows there are safety issues, something engineers determined during a study more than a year ago. He said adjustments could include things such as adjusting the timing and installing new equipment for “smarter” traffic signal lights to increase the “green time” for vehicles on the roadway.
Brandon Huxford, transportation engineer with Freese and Nichols, said engineers have identified several safety issues along the length of Rogers Lane, to include median openings near Northwest 67th Street and other points on the eastern segment of the road that allow slower-moving traffic to turn, movement that can be dangerous when blending with traffic moving at highway speed. Huxford said Rogers Lane presents some challenges because of its diverse nature: while it is rural on its western end, traffic becomes more dense as you move east. That density is why median openings are a safety hazard. That’s why one of the proposals being studied is restricting northbound traffic turning left across traffic.
The study also identified road hazards, existing immovable objects that could be dangerous when struck by vehicles. (Huxford cited a wall near Northwest 82nd Street, which protects the high-speed road from a residential housing addition.) He said if such fixed hazards cannot be moved, they should to be shielded in some way to protect vehicles.
Traffic signal lights was a reoccurring theme for engineers, and suggestions included using radar detection equipment that could adjust the “green time” to ensure more vehicles have time to turn. Huxford said the goal is to make the roadway more operator friendly, reducing queuing for vehicles.
“This is being evaluated,” he said, of the suggestion.
Huxford also cited a focus on exit ramp improvements in areas such as Fort Sill Boulevard.
Now that engineers have completed their analysis, Green said they want the drivers who actually use Rogers Lane to have input. The goal is to solicit comments from primary users already identified: business and residential drivers, school bus drivers, military personnel and emergency responders.
“Everyone is interested in a more efficient roadway,” Green said.
Council members had suggestions of their own, including the need for additional lighting on Rogers Lane’s eastern edge.
“It’s pretty dark out there,” said Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh.
“It’s pitch dark there,” said Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, the east Lawton councilman who has been talking to ODOT officials for years about installing better lighting along Interstate 44 at Lawton exits, particularly Rogers Lane and East Gore Boulevard.
What won’t happen on Rogers Lane is additional traffic signal lights, Earp said in response to a council question.
“ODOT has no desire to turn Rogers Lane into another Lee Boulevard or Cache (Road),” he said.
Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton asked about how the work fits into plans to build a bypass for Lawton’s west industrial park, a plan ODOT said will have $16 million worth of state funding in federal fiscal year 2025. The proposal would extend Goodyear Boulevard north to link into U.S. 62/Rogers Lane.
Earp said Rogers Lane already holds a truck route designation (all U.S. highways do), with a concrete surface built to handle trucks. But, he called Comanche County’s clay soil “some of the most challenging,” adding an increase in truck traffic will mean increase in maintenance issues.