Former Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski will be helping the FISTA Development Trust Authority with its activities.
Authority members voted unanimously Tuesday to put a professional service agreement into place that will allow Rogalski to provide consulting services and assistance “in fulfilling the purposes of the FISTA Trust Indenture....” That consulting work also will include work associated with the Central Mall/Central Plaza lease agreement between the City of Lawton and the trust authority; on-going renovations of the mall; and other matters handled by the trust authority.
Rogalski, who retired from the City of Lawton in July, had been working with city on the FISTA Development Trust Authority since that entity was created by the City Council in January 2021 after the city purchased the retail complex. The trust authority was created to control activities associated with converting empty retail space into office and work space for military defense contractors who are working with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there.
In addition to hiring a director to run the FISTA on a day-to-day basis, the authority also hired professionals to operate the retail and common spaces of the mall. Rogalski worked with both.
Under the terms of Rogalski’s agreement, he will provide “limited” consulting services regarding management and development of the FISTA facilities and retail facilities on the property formerly known as Central Mall, “or other locations as requested.” The agreement specifies a consulting fee of $100 per hour, billed by invoice, along with out-of-pocket expenses. FISTA officials said the agreement will be funded out of FISTA’s professional services category of its annual budget.
In addition to working on the FISTA project, Rogalski was the city’s economic development expert, working in areas such as Tax Increment Financing (TIF) districts, and with community economic development entities.
The agreement fits into work that the development trust authority already is coordinating, to include renovations of the former Sears retail store into FISTA 1, the first work space for military defense contractors; plans to launch additional conversion, including that centered around the former Dillard’s retail store; and finding financing for the upgrades.
Matt Thomas, CEO of FISTA 1 project management company Smith & Pickel Construction, said conversion on the former Sears is 58 percent complete, with the project still slated for completion by Nov. 30. FISTA Director James Taylor said that would allow tenants to begin occupying the complex in December.
Taylor said tenants are eager to move in; some already have been inside the complex to take measurements in their suites in preparation for office furniture.
“That’s how badly they want to occupy,” Taylor said.