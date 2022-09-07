Former Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski will be helping the FISTA Development Trust Authority with its activities.

Authority members voted unanimously Tuesday to put a professional service agreement into place that will allow Rogalski to provide consulting services and assistance “in fulfilling the purposes of the FISTA Trust Indenture....” That consulting work also will include work associated with the Central Mall/Central Plaza lease agreement between the City of Lawton and the trust authority; on-going renovations of the mall; and other matters handled by the trust authority.

