Long-time Community Services Director Richard Rogalski has been named deputy city manager for the City of Lawton.
The change, effective immediately, will charge Rogalski with overseeing the Public Works and Public Utilities departments for the city, while Deputy City Manager Bart Hadley will continue overseeing the Public Safety and Parks and Recreation departments. Rogalski also will continue overseeing the Community Services Department, whose offices include planning, inspection services, and license and permits.
After joining the City of Lawton in 2001 in the Engineering Department, Rogalski took the position of city planner in 2005 and was named Community Services director in 2012.
He also serves on multiple community boards and authorities, in director positions for the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority, Lawton Urban Renewal Authority, Lawton Economic Development Authority and Lawton Metropolitan Planning Organization. He is a board member for the Lawton Community Health Center, Oklahoma Bicycle Coalition and the Lawton Farmers Market Institute. Other affiliations include Oklahoma Department of Transportation Bicycle Advisory Committee, Friends of the Trail/Tour of the Wichitas, and Fit Kids of Southwest Oklahoma Coalition.
“Richard brings an impressive background in engineering and public works to our office,” said City Manager Michael Cleghorn. “His institutional knowledge and dedication to our community will strengthen our leadership team and further advance our mission to administer efficient and effective services for citizens.”
Rogalski graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor of science in civil engineering. He worked in consulting engineering firms from 1984 to 2000, specializing in site development and subdivision projects. He is a Registered Professional Civil Engineer and Class A Water Operator.
He said he looks forward to reconnecting with the critical work of engineering within the Public Works and Public Utilities departments.
“I am certainly honored by this promotion and look forward to serving the citizens of Lawton in my new role,” Rogalski said.
The City of Lawton’s new organization chart will be debuted with the City of Lawton’s 2020-2021 budget, which is expected to be presented to City Council in early May.