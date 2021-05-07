ELGIN — Rods ‘n Crawds or Crawds ‘n Rods. No matter how you say it, Southwest Oklahoma’s favorite car show and crawfish boil is back.
Elgin’s volunteer fire department will host the 17th annual Elgin Crawds ‘n Rods festival all day Saturday at the fairgrounds. Fire Chief Mike Baker said the event has continually grown from humble beginnings. This year promises to have plenty of fun and food.
“Everything kicks off Saturday morning with live music all day,” Baker said. “We’ll have a bunch of vendors of all types — even food vendors. We’ve also got a brand new carnival that’s even bigger than the last one. Then, of course, we’ve got the car show and burnout contest too.”
On top of “bad food and bad cars,” helicopter rides also will be available for up to three people at a time, Baker said.
As for the name change, Baker said that goes back to the 2019 show when visitors accidentally damaged the town’s soccer field. Baker said a complaint was made on social media and the complaint took off into the stratosphere, as these things do sometimes. Organizers decided to cancel the show for good but overwhelmingly positive support from the community brought things back to reality and they decided the show would continue, albeit at a different location. As a joke, organizers printed shirts with the “17th” crossed out and replaced with a “1st” and the “Crawds and Rods” title flipped. However, this is still the same great show everyone has come to know and love, said Baker.
As usual, the Elgin Fire Department is selling raffle tickets for a bad ride. This year, individuals can purchase a $100 raffle ticket to win a 1978 GMC square body pickup valued at $50,000. The truck features a 6.0 LS swap with a 4L60 transmission and “literally new everything except the body and frame,” said Baker.
Tickets can be purchased by calling Elgin City Hall at 492-5869.
The carnival will begin at 6 p.m. today and run until 10 p.m. and continue through Saturday with nightly armbands available for purchase. Saturday will start with the car show registration at 8 a.m. followed by the burnout contest. At 11 a.m. the group will start serving crawfish with live bands playing performing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. followed by the car show awards and pickup giveaway.
All proceeds from Rods ‘n Crawds will be used by the fire department for further fire prevention.